True Pundit

Politics

PHOTO: Bill Clinton stands near girls on Chicago sidewalk — with his pants unzipped?

Posted on by
Share:

When Hillary’s away, Bill will play.

Bill Clinton was photographed on a Chicago street with his zipper seemingly down as two young women walked by.

He appears to be standing near the Water Tower building on Michigan Avenue. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

PHOTO: Bill Clinton stands near girls on Chicago sidewalk - with his pants unzipped? - The American Mirror
PHOTO: Bill Clinton stands near girls on Chicago sidewalk - with his pants unzipped? - The American Mirror

When Hillary’s away, Bill will play. Bill Clinton was photographed on a Chicago street with his zipper seemingly down as two young women walked by. Slick Willie fly down ready for the weekend @BarstoolNewsN pic.twitter.com/yAlOXzUSNR — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 13, 2018 He appears to be standing near the Water Tower building on Michigan Avenue.…

The American Mirror The American Mirror
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: