Politics
PHOTO: Bill Clinton stands near girls on Chicago sidewalk — with his pants unzipped?
When Hillary’s away, Bill will play.
Bill Clinton was photographed on a Chicago street with his zipper seemingly down as two young women walked by.
Slick Willie fly down ready for the weekend @BarstoolNewsN pic.twitter.com/yAlOXzUSNR
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 13, 2018
He appears to be standing near the Water Tower building on Michigan Avenue. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
PHOTO: Bill Clinton stands near girls on Chicago sidewalk - with his pants unzipped? - The American Mirror
When Hillary’s away, Bill will play. Bill Clinton was photographed on a Chicago street with his zipper seemingly down as two young women walked by. Slick Willie fly down ready for the weekend @BarstoolNewsN pic.twitter.com/yAlOXzUSNR — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 13, 2018 He appears to be standing near the Water Tower building on Michigan Avenue.…
The American Mirror