PHOTO: Armed Civilians Stand Guard Outside Brooklyn Center Store

As riots rage on the streets of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, armed civilians were photographed standing guard outside a business to keep looters away.

The riots are occurring one day after 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and fatally wounded by a Brooklyn police officer during a traffic stop. On Monday, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon indicated the officer may have shot Wright accidentally.

Townhall’s Julio Rosas posted a photo of rioters allegedly throwing projectiles at police:

On the ground in Brooklyn Center, MN for @townhallcom. Rioters are throwing projectiles and shooting fireworks at police guarding the city’s police building. Police are firing tear gas and flashbangs. Video to come. pic.twitter.com/mp2ImON8iz — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021

He explained that while police were focused on protecting the police building from one set of rioters, others were allegedly looting various stores at will. – READ MORE

