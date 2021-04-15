PHOTO: Armed Civilians Stand Guard Outside Brooklyn Center Store

As riots rage on the streets of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, armed civilians were photographed standing guard outside a business to keep looters away.

The riots are occurring one day after 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and fatally wounded by a Brooklyn police officer during a traffic stop. On Monday, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon indicated the officer may have shot Wright accidentally.

Townhall’s Julio Rosas posted a photo of rioters allegedly throwing projectiles at police:

He explained that while police were focused on protecting the police building from one set of rioters, others were allegedly looting various stores at will. – READ MORE

