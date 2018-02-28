PHONY: Loretta Lynch used fake name as attorney general

A prominent Washington watchdog is raising questions over just how many Obama administration officials hid behind fake names while they worked for the U.S. government, after discovering that Loretta Lynch wasn’t Loretta Lynch – for email purposes – while she was attorney general.

She was Elizabeth Carlisle.

Judicial Watch reported this week that Lynch’s actions illustrate “how government hides information from the American public.”

The group was pursuing information about the United Nations’ questionable Strong Cities Network when Senior Counsel Vanessa Brinkman of the Department of Justice responded with some information, and an explanation.

“For your information, emails in the enclosed documents which use the account name ‘Elizabeth Carlisle’ denote emails to or from former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s official Department of Justice email account. Mrs. Lynch’s official email account did not use her name, in order to protect her security and privacy and enable her to conduct department business efficiently via email,” the letter said.

Remarked Judicial Watch, “As the nation’s chief law enforcement officer Lynch, Barack Obama’s second attorney general, skirted public-records laws by using the alias Elizabeth Carlisle in emails she sent from her official DOJ account. In the records provided to Judicial Watch, the DOJ explains it as necessary to ‘protect her security and privacy and enable her to conduct Department business efficiently via email.’

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *