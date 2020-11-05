Phoenix-Based Data Firm Says Trump On Track To Win Arizona

A Phoenix-based data firm is predicting that Arizona will flip to President Donald Trump after all ballots are counted, a switch that could determine the outcome of the presidential election.

Data Orbital, a data analytics and survey research firm based in Arizona’s capital, is predicting that a number of outstanding ballots across the state will give Trump the edge over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Arizona’s 11 electoral votes may be the deciding factor for whichever candidate wins the election.

NBC News Vaughn Hillyard provided a breakdown of rough estimates for the number of outstanding ballots yet to be counted in Arizona counties:

Gila: ~2300 Graham: ~1100 Greenlee 652 La Paz: 880 Maricopa: At least 250k Pima: ~92k Pinal: ~62k Santa Cruz: ~3k Yavapai: ~10k Yuma: ~19k

Data Orbital concurred with the breakdown and said that because of the number of ballots out and where those ballots are coming from, projections show Trump with a good shot of overtaking Biden in the final count in Arizona.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --