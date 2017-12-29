Philly Judge Who Resigned over Sex Scandal and Was Jailed for Lying to FBI Now Running for Congress as Democrat

A former Philadelphia judge who was caught up in a ticket-fixing scandal, resigned over charges of sexual harassment, and was jailed for lying to the FBI, is now running for Congress as a Democrat with the slogan “A Fresh Start for Pennsylvania.”

Willie Singletary, a former Philadelphia Traffic Court judge, has announced his run for the First District seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Robert Brady, who is also chairman of Philadelphia’s Democratic City Committee, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Singletary, 36, has quite a record to run on. In 2013, he was caught up in a ticket-fixing scandal that prosecutors at the time said benefited only Philly’s rich and powerful and cost the city and state hundreds of thousands in unpaid fines.

The judge was later declared not guilty of the charges, but he was convicted of lying to federal authorities during the investigation. He served 20 months in prison for the conviction, ending his sentence in 2016.

Singletary was also embroiled in controversy after a city cashier accused him of sending her cell phone photographs of his genitals. An investigation revealed salacious details of the judge’s actions during night court in 2012. – READ MORE

