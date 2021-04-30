Philadelphia Sees Looming Police Shortage As Officers File For Retirement And Young People Aren’t Signing Up

Normally, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, would have dozens of new police recruits starting training every three months, but due to a number of issues, including the coronavirus pandemic, the city may soon face a shortage of cops.

WPVI reported that police are struggling to find new recruits for a department officials say is already understaffed. The outlet spoke to Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 President John McNesby, who said the looming shortage is the result of a perfect storm of events.

WPVI reported: “The eye of the storm revolves around several issues including a dramatic rise in the number of Philadelphia police officers filing for retirement, a diminishing pool of young people who even want to be a big city cop, and the suspension of new officer training because of the pandemic.”

The most recent class of Philadelphia cops graduated in December, but the next class isn’t expected to being training until May.

“And you got to remember that once you go into the academy, it takes you about 10 months to finish. So, we’re not looking at putting any boots on the ground until maybe next Spring,” McNesby told WPVI. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --