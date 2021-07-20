Philadelphia police keep getting shot at while responding to shootings

Philadelphia police are facing difficulties — from uncooperative victims to suspects shooting at officers — as the city deals with another weekend of violence.

Officers have found it difficult to provide assistance in recent weeks when responding to incidents across the city. The city surpassed 300 homicides for the year as of Friday, highlighting the strain the Philadelphia Police Department under to handle the high level of crime in its city.

An unknown suspect started shooting in the direction of police as officers loaded a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound in his chest into a police car a few weeks ago, setting off a difficult July.

Three teens shot at officers responding to reports of a shooting Sunday night. The officers did not return fire, but the teens were injured: An 18-year-old was shot once in the leg, a 17-year-old was shot once in the wrist and a 16-year-old was shot in the buttocks, FOX 29 reported.

All three victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

At another incident on Sunday, a 19-year-old was grazed in the knee during a shooting refused treatment after police showed up. A 15-year-old suffered gunshots wound to the leg in the same incident and went to Penn Presbyterian Hospital for treatment. – READ MORE

