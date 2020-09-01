Philadelphia mayor seen dining indoors while city’s restaurants can only serve outside

Philadelphia’s mayor is facing criticism after a photo has emerged of him dining indoors in Maryland while his city’s restaurants are only permitted to serve customers outside.

The image of Jim Kenney – posted on Instagram by restaurateur Marc Vetri – was taken Sunday in the Chesapeake Bay region of Maryland, his office told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Glad you’re enjoying indoor dining with no social distancing or mask wearing in Maryland tonight while restaurants here in Philly close, suffer and fight for every nickel just to survive,” Vetri wrote next to the photo. “I guess all your press briefings and your narrative of unsafe indoor dining don’t apply to you. Thank you for clearing it all up for us tonight.”

Indoor dining is set to resume in Philadelphia at 25-percent capacity on Sept. 8, according to Fox 29. Outdoor dining returned there in June after restaurants were shut down because of the coronavirus, while indoor dining has been permitted elsewhere in Pennsylvania. – READ MORE

