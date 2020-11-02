Philadelphia Firefighters Union Votes to Endorse Trump

The Philadelphia Firefighters Union has voted to uphold its endorsement of President Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The American Arbitration Association, which represents the Internation Association of Firefighters Local 22, sent out ballots to its members two weeks ago and asked whether the firefighters in the union wanted to repeal the union’s endorsement of President Trump.

After the ballots were filled out and returned, the union found that 1,400 of its members wanted to uphold the endorsement, while 782 members wanted to repeal public support for the president.

BREAKING: The Union representing @PhillyFireDept firefighters has voted OVERWHELMINGLY NOT to rescind the @IAFF22 original endorsement of @realDonaldTrump for President by nearly a 2 to 1 margin. Here are the results of the union vote obtained by FOX29 News below @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/w18hOVVsDq — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 29, 2020

Multiple police organizations and unions who represent first responders have shown public support for President Trump with endorsements over the last few months. The Fraternal Order of Police, which has an estimated 335,000 members, endorsed President Trump in September

