Philadelphia Eagles Star Used Shotgun to Fend Off Bat-Wielding Intruder

Philadelphia Eagles player Fletcher Cox used a shotgun to defend his home last week from a bat-wielding man attempting to break into his house, court documents show.

The star defensive tackle armed himself after the man showed up at Cox’s New Jersey home, vandalized the car of a woman who was inside, and began throwing rocks at the front door, according to court documents first obtained by WPVI. Security camera footage showed the man holding a baseball bat. He was apparently the woman’s ex-boyfriend.

The man fled the scene after Cox armed himself and called the police. He then attempted to evade police but was later apprehended in Philadelphia.

The man's ex-girlfriend claimed he had texted her suicidal statements and images of him armed with a firearm. She obtained a restraining order against him after the incident. When contacted by WPVI, the would-be intruder said he was trying to talk to his ex-girlfriend because he had hoped to rekindle their relationship. He also confirmed much of the court documents' account.