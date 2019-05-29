Phil Robertson, Unashamed: ‘The Evil One’ Is Running the Democrat Party

Duck Commander Phil Robertson expressed hope for Donald Trump remaining in office and Americans returning to faith while slamming the Democrat Party as run by “the Evil One” when he joined Breitbart News Daily radio on SiriusXM Patriot 125 Tuesday.

“If everybody just stepped back and looked at the Democratic Party and what they’re into, they are now into gross sexual immorality and perversion, they’re into murder, and they are into a continuing nonstop barrage of lies,” said Robertson. He said add those up, ”Well, Jesus said 2,000 years ago that the Evil One is the father of murder and lies…so that is who is running the Democratic Party, the Evil One.”

“I hope Trump stays in for another four years and there’s possibility of hope, but we’re in a mess my man,” Robertson told Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow who brought up America’s Founding Fathers. “God’s been warning us from Heaven this entire time, the Founding Fathers warned us when they were on the earth…and I’m warning them now along with you,” Robertson added.

Robertson and sons Al and Jase are launching a new podcast untitled "Unashamed." He said the reason these two sons are joining him is that among his four sons who know the Bible well, Al and Jase seem to stand out.


