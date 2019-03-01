PHEW: Actress Jennifer Lawrence Announces She Has A Plan To ‘Save America’

Our political system may be broken, but we can all rest easier now knowing that “Hunger Games” star Jennifer Lawrence has a plan to save America from what she believes is uncontrolled government corruption.

The Oscar-winning actress claimed late last year that she was taking a full 12-month hiatus from making blockbuster movies after completing work on the spy thriller, “Red Sparrow,” to engage more fully in political discourse and work to make big changes in America’s political system that would ultimately “save” it from “corruption.”

On Wednesday, Lawrence (in partnership with an organization called Represent.Us) debuted “Unbreaking America,” which promises to be the first of several videos outlining her “plan to save America.” The 12-minute video features Lawrence lecturing on the subjects of gerrymandering, campaign finance laws, and voter registration.

Of course, Lawrence hasn’t aligned with a right-leaning or moderate organization, and her solutions to America’s “corruption problem” center on a few key points that also, conveniently, appear in Democratic and progressive platforms. – READ MORE