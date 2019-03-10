‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli accused of running company from prison

“Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli, 35, is being investigated by federal authorities for allegedly running his pharmaceutical business from behind bars.

Nicknamed “Pharma Bro” for his polarizing frat boy antics and behavior, this latest twistcomes in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report suggesting Shkreli was using a contraband cellphone to secretly lead his company from within the thick walls of the Federal Correction Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

MARTIN SHKRELI CONTROVERSIES: A TIME OF EVENTS

In 2018, Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud, after he scammed investors out of millions of dollars. The controversial figure also made headlines for raising the price of anti-parasite drug Daraphim by 5,000 percent from $13.50 to $750 a pill. The drug helps with infection in malaria, AIDS and some cancer patients.

WSJ said that Shkreli secretly remains “a shadow power” at his drug company, Pheonixus AG, even with his limitations while serving time. –MORE