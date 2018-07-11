Pfizer rolls back drug price hikes after Trump talks

President Donald Trump praised Pfizer on Tuesday for rolling back price increases on dozens of pharmaceutical drugs, one day after he publicly criticized the company’s price hikes.

“Just talked with Pfizer CEO and [U.S. Department of Health Secretary Alex Azar] on our drug pricing blueprint. Pfizer is rolling back price hikes, so American patients don’t pay more,” Trump wrote on Twitter. We applaud Pfizer for this decision and hope other companies do the same. Great news for the American people!”

Just talked with Pfizer CEO and @SecAzar on our drug pricing blueprint. Pfizer is rolling back price hikes, so American patients don’t pay more. We applaud Pfizer for this decision and hope other companies do the same. Great news for the American people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2018

The Financial Times and Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that Pfizer and other pharmaceutical companies had raised prices in recent days. For Pfizer, the increases on July 1 applied to more than 100 drugs, including Viagra, Norvasc blood pressure medication and lung cancer drug Xalkori. Some of the drug prices increased by double digit percentages.

Pfizer confirmed in a statement that it had decided to roll back the price increases after discussions between Trump and company CEO Ian Read. The pharmaceutical giant said the drugs will return to their pre-July 1 prices “as soon as technically possible” and stay in place until either the end of the year or until elements of the Trump-backed health care blueprint go into effect. – READ MORE

A council member in Seattle is floating the possibility of providing heroin users with taxpayer-subsidized drugs for use at the city’s proposed mobile safe injection van.

Lawmakers in Seattle are currently debating the best way to set up a safe injection site for those in the city suffering from drug addiction.

Officials at a council meeting Thursday proposed using a mobile van that would serve as an injection site before returning to a secure area in the city every night.

They compared the safe injection van to a medical RV, but said it would be much larger, containing space for consumption booths and recovery areas, reports KIRO.

The proposed safe injection van is estimated to cost taxpayers more than $4 million.

Turning heads, however, is an idea discussed by council member Sally Bagshaw that suggests providing addicts with heroin at the safe injection site.

“I hear from some of my most vocal opponents, that they don’t want their tax money going into buying drugs for people,” said Bagshaw, according to KIRO.

“But I have heard of some other models where drugs are provided. And that’s a public safety model. Because those who may not have the money to buy drugs are not breaking and entering to obtain whatever they need to buy whatever it is they are using. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1