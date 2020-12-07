Pfizer CEO “Not Certain” Vaccine Will Stop People From Spreading COVID-19

Just one day after the United Kingdom became the first western nation to approve the inoculation, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says that he is “not certain” that the company’s vaccine will prevent people from carrying and spreading the virus to others.

In a Thursday night interview with NBC, the CEO expressed confidence in the ability “to send vaccines within 24 hours basically in the U.S.” after receiving emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, but he remains unconfident in the vaccine’s ability to be a silver bullet against people carrying and transmitting COVID-19.

“Even though I’ve had the protection, am I still able to transmit it to other people?” NBC’s Lester Holt asked, to which Bourla responded: “I think this is something that needs to be examined. We are not certain about that right now.”

On whether someone can still transmit the virus after vaccination, Pfizer Chairman & CEO Dr. Albert Bourla tells @LesterHoltNBC: “I think this is something that needs to be examined. We are not certain about that right now with what we know.” #Dateline — NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) December 4, 2020

Last month, Pfizer announced that its vaccine – developed along side BioNTech – proved over 90% effective in giving immunity. Although this statistic on its face sounds remarkable, researchers have warned that the clinical trials did not assess whether the vaccine can prevent the virus from spreading. – READ MORE

