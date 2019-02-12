Pew: One-third in new survey say wearing blackface for Halloween is acceptable

About one-third of Americans say that wearing blackface for a Halloween costume is “sometimes” or “always” acceptable, according to new Pew Research data.

Among all respondents to the survey, released Monday, 19 percent said blackface was “sometimes” acceptable in a Halloween costume, and 15 percent said it was “always” acceptable, for a net 34 percent.

A net 53 percent said it was at least “rarely” acceptable, with 37 percent saying it was “never acceptable.”

Republicans and respondents who lean Republican were more likely than Democratic respondents to say blackface was acceptable. More than half–51 percent–of Republican respondents said it was “always” or “sometimes” acceptable, compared to 21 percent of Democrats.

And 39 percent of white respondents said it was always or sometimes acceptable to wear blackface for a Halloween costume, with 18 percent of blacks saying the same.