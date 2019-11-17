Pew: Americans Say Democrat Party Much More ‘Unfriendly’ to Religion than GOP

More than twice as many Americans view the Democrat Party as “unfriendly” toward religion than the Republican Party, with fewer than one in five U.S. adults saying the Democrats are “friendly” toward religion, the Pew Research Center reported Friday.

In its massive new survey, Pew found that nearly a third (31 percent) of all U.S. adults believe that the Democrat Party is unfriendly to religion, while only 13 percent say the same of the Republican Party. Conversely, more than half of Americans (54 percent) say that the Republican Party is friendly to religion, while only 19 percent say the same of the Democrats.

Evangelical Christians in particular sense hostility toward the faith among Democrats, with a majority (55 percent) saying they believe the Democrat Party to be unfriendly toward religion. Well over half of Evangelicals (59 percent) say the opposite about the Republican Party, declaring it to be friendly to religion.

Remarkably, even among the Democrats surveyed, the Republican Party emerged as being far more religion-friendly. More than half of Democrats (52 percent) say that the GOP is friendly to religion, whereas fewer than a third (28 percent) of Democrats believe that their own party is friendly toward religion. – READ MORE