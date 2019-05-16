Petition For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Remake ‘With Competent Writers’ Explodes

It’s safe to say that the final season of the most costly television series ever has not gone the way many fans hoped — particularly fans on the left, who have expressed a combination of despair and outrage over the collapse of the climate change theme and the direction of several of the female characters’ storylines, particularly Daenerys’ descent into a murderous, city-burning tyrant. But it’s not only left-leaning audience members who feel the producers have fumbled the final chapter, with many viewers taking issue with story and production decisions, including a notoriously dark final battle with the White Walkers and unsatisfying endings for some key characters.

So it’s not surprising that a fan-created petition for a redo of the final season — “with competent writers” — has rapidly racked up hundreds of thousands of signatures (h/t John Sexton).

A Change.org petition titled simply “Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers” has now amassed 350,000 signatures (200,000 of those in less than 24 hours), and it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on. This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!” the succinct petition reads. – READ MORE