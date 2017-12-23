Petition to Dump Matt Damon from ‘Oceans 8’ Gathers Pace

New York (AFP) – Oscar-winner Matt Damon has alienated friends with remarks over the sexual misconduct firestorm blazing through Hollywood, but enough to become the next male star on the cutting room floor?

An online petition demanding the dumping of his cameo in 2018 heist movie “Ocean’s 8” has nearly reached its goal of 17,000 signatures — signed by more than 16,620 supporters by late afternoon New York time Thursday.

Critics say his inclusion would be particularly galling given its status as an all female reboot of the popular franchise, starring Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway and Helena Bonham Carter.

The petition calls on “Oceans 8” producers George Clooney and Steven Soderbergh, “to toss Damon’s Oceans 8 cameo where it belongs: on the cutting room floor.”

It alleges that he “enabled” Harvey Weinstein’s conduct by trying to squash a New York Times report in 2004 that detailed instances where the now fallen Hollywood mogul exploited his status as a studio executive to harass and assault women. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *