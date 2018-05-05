Petition Demands Adidas Cut Ties with Kanye West

A Petition Calling On The Sports Apparel Brand Adidas To Drop Rap Superstar Kanye West Over Comments He Made About Slavery Has Reached More Than 4,500 Signatures.

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice. Like, you were there for 400 years and it’s all of you all? Like, we’re mentally in prison,” West said in an interview with TMZ on Tuesday.

The comments sparked outrage from the likes of CNN’s Don Lemon and Black Lives Matter activist DeRay McKesson, with infuriated activists even starting a petition urging Adidas to cut all ties with West.

“While Kanye can live safely in his multimillion-dollar castle, the rest of black America is continually marginalized and subject to unjust laws and treatment. Some even die because this behavior is so ingrained in our society,” the petition reads.

As part of his partnership with Adidas, West recently launched a new style of Yeezy shoes, which he claims has seen a quarter million sells. – READ MORE

