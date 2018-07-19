Petition calling for Maxine Waters expulsion nears 100,000 signatures — the amount to require White House response

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters should be expelled from Congress, according to a petition on We the People, a website created by the Obama administration that prompts a response from the White House when at least 100,000 sign onto a request.

On Wednesday, the “Expulsion For Maxine Waters – Remove Her From Congress” petition had gathered more than 90,000 signatures of support.

“It’s time for Maxine Waters to go,” the petition reads.

“Waters has crossed a dangerous line, calling for attacks and violence against all Trump officials,” it continues, referring to comments Waters made at a June immigration rally calling on her followers to harass Trump cabinet members.

"What Waters said, when she called on Americans to 'push back' against Trump officials, and make it impossible for them to shop, eat out, or go to gas stations, is one of the most irresponsible statements anyone could have said, let alone a so-called Democrat leader," according to the petition, created by "A.M."