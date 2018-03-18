Business Politics Technology TV
WATCH: Tech Entrepreneur Calls Silicon Valley a ‘Totalitarian Place’ Where Non-Liberal Views Aren’t Allowed
Peter Thiel views Silicon Valley as a “totalitarian place,” and he explained why in a Fox Business interview Friday.
“You backed President Trump in a big way, and Silicon Valley’s very liberal,” Maria Bartiromo posed to the venture capitalist. “Do you get heat for that?”
“You know, of course, I got heat, and I don’t want to exaggerate the importance — I don’t think it’s okay to be in a place where most people are liberal or most people have views different from my own,” Thiel answered. “I do think there’s something different when it goes from a large majority having one way to it being almost unanimous.”- READ MORE
