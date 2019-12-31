Peter Strzok says the feds violated his privacy rights over anti-Trump texts sent on government devices

Disgraced former FBI employee Peter Strzok is suing the federal government alleging in a court document that FBI and Department of Justice violated his free speech and privacy rights in the process of dismissing him, according to a report at Politico.

The new court filing is part of a termination lawsuit that Strzok first filed in August, and was put forward Monday in response to the Department of Justice’s motion to dismiss the case last month. The Justice Department has argued that Strzok’s role in the high-profile FBI investigations he was involved in “imposed on him a higher burden of caution with respect to his speech,” the story explains.

However, Strzok’s legal team countered by saying, “The government’s argument would leave thousands of career federal government employees without protections from discipline over the content of their political speech.”

According to Strzok’s legal team, there are “roughly eight thousand” federal workers in a similar position to Strzok’s former managerial role and act as liaisons between political appointees and career workers.

In the legal filing, Strzok also complained that “there is no evidence of an attempt to punish” FBI agents who reportedly celebrated Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory. It adds that “this vignette is yet additional evidence of this Administration’s pattern of treating critics of President Trump more harshly than his supporters.” – READ MORE