Peter Navarro: China ‘Very Aggressively’ Trying To ‘Gain Control’ Of U.N. By Using ‘Colonial Type Proxies’

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro explained to Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum on Wednesday night how communist China is trying to take control of United Nations’ agencies and how China harmed the rest of the world by trying to cover-up the coronavirus outbreak in their country.

“Martha, let me — let me give you a kind of bigger look at the chessboard here, because the U.N. itself has 15 specialized agencies including the WHO, the World Intellectual Property Organization, things like that,” Navarro said. “And what China has been doing very, very aggressively over the last decade is to try to gain control of those by electing people to the top. It already controls 5 of the 15. And also by using proxies, colonial type proxies like Tedros, at the WHO.”

“And as you can see in this crisis, the damage that that kind of control by China, the key health organization, has been just absolutely enormous. They suppressed the human to human transmission. They refused to call this a pandemic… They basically discouraged travel ban,” Navarro continued. “So I mean this is one of the most serious things we’ve ever seen. And it all tracks to China’s view of the world and how they want to control different types of international organizations, even as they don’t play by the international rules.”

Navarro said that the problem and the threat that China poses to the world is unique to China and the U.S. does not have the same problems with other countries.

