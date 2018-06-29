WOW: RATINGS ARE IN FOR PETER FONDA’S NEW MOVIE AFTER SICK COMMENTS ABOUT MELANIA, BARRON TRUMP

For Hollywood money men, maybe there really is such a thing as bad publicity.

After aging Hollywood liberal Peter Fonda launched his name back into the headlines last week with a vicious series of Twitter postings implying child rape of 12-year-old Barron Trump and the sexual humiliation of a female Trump administration cabinet member (among other evils), his new film hit movie screens in limited release to five theaters.

Judging by the box office take, keeping it limited might be a good idea.

According to the entertainment website The Wrap, Fonda’s movie “Boundaries” generated a measly $30,395 last weekend – and average screen earning of only $6,079.

When Fonda’s heinous Twitter attacks became public – he deleted them quickly – Sony Pictures clearly realized it had a potential debacle on its hands. – READ MORE

