True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

PETER FONDA WANTS SARAH SANDERS TO BE SEPARATED FROM HER CHILDREN IN RESPONSE TO ENFORCING IMMIGRATION LAW

Posted on by
Share:

Actor Peter Fonda sent a series of vulgar tweets recently about the administration in response to Trump’s strict enforcement policy at the border.

The actor has called for the kidnapping of the president’s son, Barron, and the rape of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Peter Fonda Wants Sarah Sanders To Be Separated From Her Children In Response To Enforcing Immigration Law
Peter Fonda Wants Sarah Sanders To Be Separated From Her Children In Response To Enforcing Immigration Law

'Maybe we should take her children away'

dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: