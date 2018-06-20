Entertainment Politics
PETER FONDA WANTS SARAH SANDERS TO BE SEPARATED FROM HER CHILDREN IN RESPONSE TO ENFORCING IMMIGRATION LAW
Actor Peter Fonda sent a series of vulgar tweets recently about the administration in response to Trump’s strict enforcement policy at the border.
The actor has called for the kidnapping of the president’s son, Barron, and the rape of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen. – READ MORE
dailycaller.com