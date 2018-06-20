PETER FONDA WANTS SARAH SANDERS TO BE SEPARATED FROM HER CHILDREN IN RESPONSE TO ENFORCING IMMIGRATION LAW

Actor Peter Fonda sent a series of vulgar tweets recently about the administration in response to Trump’s strict enforcement policy at the border.

The actor has called for the kidnapping of the president’s son, Barron, and the rape of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1