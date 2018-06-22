Peter Fonda Forced To Apologize For Vile, Violent Tweet, But Here’s What He’s Still Posting Online

Amid mounting public backlash, including pressure on Sony Classics and the Secret Service getting involved, “Easy Rider” star Peter Fonda, younger brother of “Hanoi Jane” Fonda, issued an apology for his vile, violent tweet about 12-year-old Barron Trump, which he has since deleted. Despite his deletions and apology, however, Fonda is still posting extreme comments and calling for radical action against those he blames for the separation of illegal immigrant families.

Wanna stop this fucking monster? Really wanna stop this giant asshole? 90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND! THESE REPUBLICAN ASSHOLES ARE ALL IN ON IT! THE CHIEF ASSHOLE IS HAPPY WE ARE ALL VERY UPSET. WE HAVE TO GET EVEN MORE ANGRY WITH THESE REPUBLICANS — Peter Henry Fonda (@iamfonda) June 20, 2018

Go for it, Headline Zoo, and see how far you get! https://t.co/z3YqCtVI0I — Peter Henry Fonda (@iamfonda) June 20, 2018

It’s more than a protest! 90 million people in the streets on the same weekend works. I can’t be the organizer for they’ll arrest me for conspiracy to commit sedition. This must be like a spontaneous event without seeming to be organized by me and we have to make this happen NOW https://t.co/be9IDUN15c — Peter Henry Fonda (@iamfonda) June 20, 2018

Don’t let the pedophile Stephen Goebbels Miller near those girls separated from their parents. Trump, Sessions, Nielsen, WHERE ARE THE GIRLS? Their health and safety are in your hands and WE ARE ALL WATCHING — Peter Henry Fonda (@iamfonda) June 19, 2018

Yeah! The stink from the burning hair was too much for the sensitive SS… https://t.co/LKVfdArj03 — Peter Henry Fonda (@iamfonda) June 19, 2018

Wanted to share: the girls are kept safe in Stephen Goebbels Miller’s basement #WHEREARETHEGIRLS — Peter Henry Fonda (@iamfonda) June 19, 2018

In a series of tweets and retweets, Fonda has called for millions of protesters to converge on the schools of the children of federal agents, a call so radical that even other radical activists have said they can’t quite get on board. But Fonda says the current level of outrage isn’t enough: “WE HAVE TO GET EVEN MORE ANGRY WITH THESE REPUBLICANS.” – READ MORE

