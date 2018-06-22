True Pundit

Peter Fonda Forced To Apologize For Vile, Violent Tweet, But Here’s What He’s Still Posting Online

Posted on by
Amid mounting public backlash, including pressure on Sony Classics and the Secret Service getting involved, “Easy Rider” star Peter Fonda, younger brother of “Hanoi Jane” Fonda, issued an apology for his vile, violent tweet about 12-year-old Barron Trump, which he has since deleted. Despite his deletions and apology, however, Fonda is still posting extreme comments and calling for radical action against those he blames for the separation of illegal immigrant families.

In a series of tweets and retweets, Fonda has called for millions of protesters to converge on the schools of the children of federal agents, a call so radical that even other radical activists have said they can’t quite get on board. But Fonda says the current level of outrage isn’t enough: “WE HAVE TO GET EVEN MORE ANGRY WITH THESE REPUBLICANS.” – READ MORE

Amid mounting public backlash, including pressure on Sony Classics and the Secret Service getting involved, "Easy Rider" star Peter Fonda, younger brother of "Hanoi Jane" Fonda, issued an apology for his vile, violent tweet about 12-year-old Barron Trump, which he has since deleted.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
