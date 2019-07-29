Pete Buttigieg’s Campaign Has Spent $300K on Private Jets

Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign has spent some $300,000 on private jet travel in 2019, the Associated Press reports. That’s more than any other candidate in the crowded Democratic primary field. That could make Buttigieg an easy target for rival candidates:

The expenditures have enabled the South Bend, Indiana, mayor to keep up an aggressive schedule, shuttling from his campaign headquarters in his hometown to fundraisers and political events across the country. But his reliance on charter flights contrasts sharply with his image as a Rust Belt mayor who embodies frugality and Midwestern modesty. That could prove to be a liability in a contest in which relatability to everyday people is often key.

Buttigieg’s campaign argues the private jet travel is sometimes necessary given the distance between the campaign’s headquarters in South Bend, Ind., where the candidate continues to serve as mayor despite significant opposition from his African-American constituents, and major airports. – READ MORE