Pete Buttigieg Tells Woman Her Pro-Life Views Not Welcomed In Democrat Party (VIDEO)

Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg refused to tell a Democrat voter on Sunday that her pro-life views were welcomed in the party after being repeatedly pressed about the issue during a Fox News town hall event.

“I am a proud pro-life Democrat,” Kristin Day, a member of the audience, told Buttigieg. “So, do you want the support of pro-life Democrats, pro-life Democratic voters? There are about 21 million of us, and if so, would you support more moderate platform language in the Democratic Party to ensure that the party of diversity and inclusion really does include everybody?”

Called out by Pro-Life Democrat, Buttigieg backs position of Democrat Party to exclude pro-life votershttps://t.co/AwCrai0vF4 pic.twitter.com/TkLrs2DXzx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 27, 2020

"Well I respect where you're coming from and I hope to earn your vote, but I'm not going to try to earn your vote by tricking you," Buttigieg responded. "I am pro-choice and I believe that a woman ought to be able to make that decision. I know that the difference of opinion that you and I have is one that we have come by honestly and the best that I can offer, and it may win your vote, and if not, I understand, the best I can offer is that if we can't agree on where to draw the line, the next best thing we can do is agree on who should draw the line and in my view it's the woman who's faced with that decision in her own life."