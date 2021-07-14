Pete Buttigieg: ‘Infrastructure’ Plan Will Stop Climate Change

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg boldly told KTLA Sunday that the “infrastructure” plan will stop climate change.

The nearly $1.2 trillion plan, hanging on by a thread with the support of 11 Senate Republicans, spends heavily on electric vehicles and other Democrat pet causes redefined as “infrastructure.”

Buttigieg pitched the plan to the news station, saying “As the West has been impacted by extreme weather events and some of the heat waves that have been going on, this is not going to go away.”

He added, “We need to take serious climate action to stop it from getting worse and that’s part of what will happen, thanks to these investments we’re proposing to make on everything from electric vehicle infrastructure to more resilient infrastructure planning in our communities.”

Buttigieg touted the current bipartisan support for the plan, based in part, on “financing” that includes increased activity by the Internal Revenue Service to pursue taxpayers.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --