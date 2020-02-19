Pete Buttigieg: Illegal Immigrants Have ‘Every Bit of Claim on This Country As the Rest of Us’

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg repeated his claim Monday that the United States of America belonged to illegal immigrants, just as much the country’s citizens.

At a campaign rally in Utah, Buttigieg said that the so-called “dreamers,” illegal immigrants brought to the country as children, had “every bit a claim on this country as the rest of us.”

He continued in Spanish, which translated to English meant, “We should tell dreamers that we support them, and we understand that this country is your country too.” – READ MORE

