Pete Buttigieg caught unloading bike from SUV before riding to Cabinet meeting in apparent botched environmentalist photo-op (VIDEO)

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was seen riding a bike with multiple SUVs in tow on his way to a Cabinet meeting on Thursday in what appears to have been an attempt at an environmentalist photo-op.

The secretary — who has been leading the charge on the Biden administration’s efforts to battle climate change — likely wanted to showcase his efforts to arrive at the White House meeting in a climate-friendly way. Only he was caught by CNN reporter DJ Judd unloading the bike from a gas-guzzling SUV just moments before.

“Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg biked to the White House for today’s Cabinet Meeting, it would appear,” wrote Judd, who covered Buttigieg in Iowa and Georgia during the 2020 Democratic primary, in a caption for the video.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg biked to the White House for today’s Cabinet Meeting, it would appear. pic.twitter.com/XfYRB3COqm — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) April 1, 2021

A longer version of the video posted by WFMZ-TV clearly shows security personnel unloading the bike off a bike rack situated on the back of the SUV. After that, the former Democratic presidential candidate mounts the bike and appears to wait until several security agents’ SUVs are ready to escort him. Then he takes off with the vehicles following closely behind. – READ MORE

