Pete Buttigieg: America Under Donald Trump More Like Russia

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg criticized President Donald Trump on Tuesday for turning the United States into a country that looked more like Russia.

“Russia nationalism, xenophobia, homophobia, and repression of the press are both highly disturbing in that country and disturbingly ascendent in our own country,” Buttigieg warned.

The South Bend mayor delivered a foreign policy speech at the Indiana University Auditorium in Bloomington. His address was sharply critical of Trump and fit a sober, academic, sophisticated approach to the future that would revert back to Obama-era diplomatic efforts.

He accused Trump of acting “impulsively, erratically, emotionally” in foreign affairs, and said it was “often delivered by early-morning Tweet.”

Buttigieg also alleged that rising white nationalism was more dangerous than radical Islamic terrorism.