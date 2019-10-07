‘PETA can suck it’: Justin Bieber blasts leftist animal-rights group for criticizing his $35K purchase of exotic cats

After the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals called out singer Justin Bieber over reportedly shelling out $35,000 for a pair of exotic cats, Bieber hit back at the leftist group, saying, “PETA can suck it.”

‘.@PETA can suck it!’ Justin Bieber hits back after the animal rights group blasted the singer for spending $35,000 on designer Savannah cats https://t.co/fXTSD58N5e — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 4, 2019

Bieber, 25, bought the Savannah cats — named Sushi and Tuna — for $20,000 and $15,000, respectively, from Illinois-based breeder Select Exotics, the Hollywood Reporter said, adding that the spotted breed is part domestic cat and part African Serval, a wild feline know for its leaping ability. The Savannahs are banned in several states but are allowed in California, the outlet said.

Upon hearing the news, PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said Bieber “could inspire his fans around the world to save a life by adopting a cat from a local animal shelter — rather than fueling the dangerous demand for hybrid cats, contributing to the animal overpopulation crisis, and proving that when it comes to helping animals, his stance so far is ‘I don’t care,'” according to Page Six. – READ MORE