PETA attacks beloved animal icon Steve Irwin on his birthday. Internet quickly makes PETA regret it.

PETA, the radical left-wing animal-rights organization, trashed the late Steve Irwin on Friday, the same day the beloved zookeeper and conservationist, known by nickname “The Crocodile Hunter,” would have turned 57.

So when PETA attacked Irwin — who was honored by Google in the daily “Google Doodle” — the internet once again seized on PETA.

#SteveIrwin was killed while harassing a ray; he dangled his baby while feeding a crocodile & wrestled wild animals who were minding their own business. Today’s #GoogleDoodle sends a dangerous, fawning message. Wild animals are entitled to be left alone in their natural habitats. https://t.co/9JfJiBhGLw — PETA (@peta) February 22, 2019

By Saturday, more than 60,000 people had responded to PETA — the vast majority of which bashed the radical organization for pointlessly attacking Irwin.

I supported @peta with a fixed amount of money every month. That was until I read this tweet. — TheFatRat (@ThisIsTheFatRat) February 23, 2019

There have been few people who have done more for wildlife conservation and education than the Irwin family. You owe them an apology. — Dave Hogg (@stareagle) February 23, 2019

Next are you gonna target Bob Ross for not using vegan-safe paint? — MeowGoesTheDog (@MeowGoesMeow) February 23, 2019

Someone finally managed to bridge the division in our country! Kudos, #PETA! pic.twitter.com/VEgMHVhd9s — Keith Blalöck – The Earth Rocker 🤘 (@KeithBlalockPW) February 23, 2019

