 

PETA attacks beloved animal icon Steve Irwin on his birthday. Internet quickly makes PETA regret it.

Share:

PETA, the radical left-wing animal-rights organization, trashed the late Steve Irwin on Friday, the same day the beloved zookeeper and conservationist, known by nickname “The Crocodile Hunter,” would have turned 57.

So when PETA attacked Irwin — who was honored by Google in the daily “Google Doodle” — the internet once again seized on PETA.

By Saturday, more than 60,000 people had responded to PETA — the vast majority of which bashed the radical organization for pointlessly attacking Irwin.

READ MORE

Share:
Staff