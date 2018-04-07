PETA announces billboards demanding Donald Trump Jr. be deported

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals announced a billboard campaign Friday calling for Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, to be deported from the U.S. for his interest in hunting.

PETA, known for flashy and inventive public relations stunts, was hoping to glom on to the attention being paid to the immigration debate with its attack. The organization said it would run the billboards in the Texas towns of El Paso and Laredo.

PETA signaled solidarity with illegal immigrants surging into the U.S., saying they are asylum-seekers and should be more welcome than the president’s own children.

“While people are fleeing to the U.S. to escape violence, over-privileged, callous, cheating louts like Donald Trump Jr.are flying overseas to gun down living, feeling beings just for fun,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in announcing the campaign. “PETA’s border ad is a reminder that kindness is a virtue and that Central America doesn’t hold all the cards when it comes to mean behavior.” – READ MORE

