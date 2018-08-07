    True Pundit

    Crime Security

    Pervert Gets Gunned Down While Exposing Himself to a Child

    Posted on by
    Share:

    A man was shot Tuesday after exposing himself to at least one child in southeast Houston, according to police.

    A caller told police the man exposed himself around 5:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of Cherrydale Drive, in Golfcrest.

    The suspect’s condition is not known.

    The identity of the shooter has not been released.

    This story is developing.

    READ MORE:

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    Exposed bicyclist shot by woman after trying to enter her SE Houston home, police say
    Exposed bicyclist shot by woman after trying to enter her SE Houston home, police say

    A man was shot Tuesday after police said he was masturbating while riding a bicycle on a southeast Houston street, according to police.

    KPRC KPRC
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: