Crime Security
Pervert Gets Gunned Down While Exposing Himself to a Child
A man was shot Tuesday after exposing himself to at least one child in southeast Houston, according to police.
A caller told police the man exposed himself around 5:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of Cherrydale Drive, in Golfcrest.
The suspect’s condition is not known.
The identity of the shooter has not been released.
This story is developing.
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
A man was shot Tuesday after police said he was masturbating while riding a bicycle on a southeast Houston street, according to police.
KPRC