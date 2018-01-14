‘Personal Insult’: Bill Clinton Slams Accusations Foundation Money Used for Chelsea’s Wedding (VIDEO)

Former President Bill Clinton said on Twitter Saturday that no Clinton Foundation funds were used to pay for his daughter’s wedding.

After President Trump reportedly made crude remarks about Haiti and other less-developed countries, some on the right pointed to alleged mishandling of Haitian earthquake relief funds by the Clinton Foundation.

On Twitter, President Clinton slammed the notion that any funds from the foundation, whether earmarked for Haiti or not, were used in association with his daughter Chelsea’s wedding to investment banker Marc Mezvinsky.

No Clinton Foundation funds—dedicated to Haiti or otherwise—were used to pay for Chelsea’s wedding. It’s not only untrue, it’s a personal insult to me, to Hillary, and to Chelsea and Marc.https://t.co/YEHqqYrsxW — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 13, 2018

“No Clinton Foundation funds—dedicated to Haiti or otherwise—were used to pay for Chelsea’s wedding. It’s not only untrue, it’s a personal insult to me, to Hillary, and to Chelsea and Marc,” he said.

On “Fox & Friends,” Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton said the foundation’s 2010 earthquake relief project was subjected to “Bill’s machinations.” – READ MORE

Chelsea Clinton really stepped in it Thursday when she tore into President Trump after news organizations said the president asked senators why the U.S. keeps bringing in migrants from “sh–hole” countries like Haiti, El Salvador and African nations.

President Trump has denied using the term, though he did admit he used “tough” language in the meeting.

In her response to a Bloomberg headline, Chelsea tweeted to Trump Thursday: “Mr. President, immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti and 54 countries in Africa likely helped build your buildings. They’ve certainly helped build our country. cc @POTUS.”

Mr. President, immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti and the 54 countries in Africa likely helped build your buildings. They’ve certainly helped build our country. cc @POTUS https://t.co/hv1QYRoRy3 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 11, 2018

But Chelsea apparently forgot that her parents are accused of helping to leave hundreds of earthquake-ravaged Haitians homeless.

You're one to talk about being kind to Haiti. Ask your parents how much money they made through the corrupt Clinton Foundation at the expense of the Haitian people. — Tom Brennan (@TomBrennanNY) January 11, 2018

Didn't they pay for your wedding too — Lucette Imamovic (@LucetteImamovic) January 12, 2018

Uhh… not sure you're the person best qualified to talk about Haiti, Chelsea. *If* Haiti is a shithole country, it's because your parents helped dig that hole. https://t.co/weMEjpPdfC — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) January 12, 2018

Twitter users quickly pointed out that the Clintons’ organization, the Clinton Foundation, reportedly scammed Haiti out of recovery donations after its horrific 2010 earthquake and, in that same year, was said to have paid for Chelsea’s $3 million luxurious wedding to Marc Mevinsky on July 31, 2010. – READ MORE

Chelsea Clinton used her family foundation’s cash to pay for her wedding, living expenses and taxes on gifts of cash from her parents, according to a bombshell email made public Sunday.

Doug Band, formerly a top aide to President Bill Clinton, griped about the former first daughter’s spending in a Jan. 4, 2012, email released by WikiLeaks.

“The investigation into her getting paid for campaigning, using foundation resources for her wedding and life for a decade, taxes on money from her parents…,” Band wrote to John Podesta, now Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman.

“I hope that you will speak to her and end this. Once we go down this road…”

Band’s message is contained in a chain of emails that were hacked from Podesta’s Gmail account. WikiLeaks has released more than 50,000 of the stolen emails over the past 32 days.

Earlier in his correspondence with Podesta, Band said he had “just received a call from a close friend” of Bill Clinton’s. – READ MORE