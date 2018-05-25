PERP WALK: Harvey Weinstein Caught Laughing & Smirking During NYPD Rape Booking (Unseen Shock Photos)

It doesn’t get any more twisted and sinister than this.

Harvey Weinstein caught laughing and smirking during his Friday morning booking at NYPD’s First Precinct for alleged rape and sexual assault.

Perhaps his lawyers know something we do not but Weinstein, tagged as a monster by Hollywood’s female elites, certainly did not improve his image or Hollywood’s embattled optics by grinning during his perp walk.

Few if any media images released by the mainstream media depicted Weinstein’s often jovial demeanor Friday. To its credit, Reuters did release some caught as Weinstein was handcuffed and escorted to his booking.

Jesus this guy #HarveyWeinstein gets charged with rape walks out smiling. Jury is gonna eat this predator alive. pic.twitter.com/BUcbcaWCg4 — ⏰0HOUR1⏰ (@0H0UR1) May 25, 2018

