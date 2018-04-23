Perez: Confident DNC will get a jury trial in election lawsuit

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez said on Sunday that he is confident the committee will get a jury trial in its lawsuit against the Trump campaign, Russia and WikiLeaks over alleged election interference.

“I’m confident we will get a jury trial,” Perez told NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press.”

“I want to make sure we send a very clear signal,” he said. “This was an assault on our democracy and we have to protect that.”

“I’m punching back not only for my colleagues, I’m punching back for democracy,” he continued.

Perez’s comments come after the DNC announced last week it was suing Russia, the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks over alleged election meddling by Russia, saying the three actors worked to help President Trump win the 2016 election. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1