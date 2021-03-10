Pepe Le Pew cut from ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ as allegations swirl that the cartoon skunk perpetuates rape culture

Pepe Le Pew, the French “Looney Tunes” skunk, will not appear in “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

The cartoon skunk was set to make an appearance in the sequel to the beloved 1997 film, “Space Jam.”

The news comes as Pepe Le Pew and other cartoon characters face heavy criticism for their alleged perpetuation of rape culture, stereotypes, and racism.

According to a Monday report from Deadline, a hybrid live-action animation scene that featured Pepe Le Pew and actress Greice Santo was shot in 2019.

Terence Nance, the film’s first director, originally shot the scene, which was later cut by director Malcolm D. Lee, his replacement – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --