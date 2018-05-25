People With Knowledge of Events Call FBI Spy Halper’s Accusations ‘False, Absurd’

The FBI informant who made contact with members of the Trump campaign has made allegations of Russian spy infiltration at the University of Cambridge that people involved in the matters have called “false” and “absurd.”

A Russian academic who worked at Cambridge with the informant, Stefan Halper, said he made “false allegations” about her interactions with former national security adviser Michael Flynn at an event the Cambridge Intelligence Seminar hosted in February 2014.

Halper’s claim in December 2016 that Russians infiltrated CIS has also been called “absurd” by Christopher Andrew, the official historian for MI5 and head of CIS, the Financial Times reported.

Halper told the Financial Times that he was resigning from CIS because of “unacceptable Russian influence on the group.” The evidence of Russian penetration was scant, with news reports citing a nearly $2,700 contribution to CIS from a Russia-based company called Veruscript.

Meanwhile, Halper made contact with Trump campaign advisers Carter Page, George Papadopoulos and Sam Clovis during the campaign to gather intelligence about their involvement with Russia.

It was revealed Friday that Halper, a veteran of three Republican administrations, was a longtime CIA and FBI source who provided information that has been used in the FBI and special counsel’s investigation of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

It remains unclear what information Halper provided his FBI and CIA handlers about the campaign. He met with Page numerous times over the course of 14 months through September 2017. He and Papadopoulos met several times in mid-September 2016. Halper and Clovis met once on Sept. 1, 2016, to discuss their mutual interest in foreign policy towards China. – READ MORE

