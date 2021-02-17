People threaten to boycott Publix after grocery chain’s heiress donated $300K to ‘Stop the Steal’ rally

People across America are reportedly threatening to boycott Publix Super Markets in response to a member of the company’s founding family fundraising for former President Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C., last month.

After it was revealed by the Wall Street Journal that Julie Jenkins Fancelli, a prominent Trump donor and the heiress of the billion-dollar grocery chain, contributed a hefty $300,000 to the rally — the lion’s share of the money needed to fund the rally — a movement to boycott the company quickly launched.

The Guardian reported Monday that for many, “the decades-long love affair” with the Florida-based grocery chain was “over.” Disgruntled former patrons already upset at the company over its support for Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis accused the grocery chain of willingly funding violence.

“It was the last straw,” one customer said. “Insurrection at the Capitol, images of the police officer with his head being crushed, individuals dressed as Vikings on the floor of the Senate. … We’re not going to call this normal. They are a private company and it is their business how they want to contribute their money, but it’s also my right to decide where I want to spend my dollars.” – READ MORE

