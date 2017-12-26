Politics Security
People Think There’s a Hidden Message in Fired FBI Director James Comey’s Christmas Tree Picture
Former FBI Director James Comey tweeted a photo of his Christmas tree on Christmas Eve — and the internet seems to believe he included a hidden message.
Our tree is ready. May we all get and give a little more kindness this Christmas. No matter what you believe or think, I wish you peace. pic.twitter.com/0maUHCXoZG
— James Comey (@Comey) December 24, 2017
Did you notice the coffee mug? Twitter was quick to point out that it may have been strategically placed:
And that strategically placed mug 😭 omg I'm legit shocked at how good James Comey is at social media, who knew? https://t.co/wbsU7cW2F9
— Felicia 👑 (@FeliciaUdig) December 24, 2017
Is that a subpoena, Jim?
— Andrew J (@TheFalsinator) December 25, 2017
What’s up with the staged pic with the mug? Is this a code for run for your life?
— ElisaBalenciaga (@Balenciaga90) December 25, 2017
