True Pundit

Politics Security

People Think There’s a Hidden Message in Fired FBI Director James Comey’s Christmas Tree Picture

Posted on by
Share:

Former FBI Director James Comey tweeted a photo of his Christmas tree on Christmas Eve — and the internet seems to believe he included a hidden message.

Did you notice the coffee mug? Twitter was quick to point out that it may have been strategically placed:

READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

People Think There's a Hidden Message in Former FBI Director James Comey's Christmas Tree Picture
People Think There's a Hidden Message in Former FBI Director James Comey's Christmas Tree Picture

Do you see it?
IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: