People Think There’s a Hidden Message in Fired FBI Director James Comey’s Christmas Tree Picture

Former FBI Director James Comey tweeted a photo of his Christmas tree on Christmas Eve — and the internet seems to believe he included a hidden message.

Our tree is ready. May we all get and give a little more kindness this Christmas. No matter what you believe or think, I wish you peace. pic.twitter.com/0maUHCXoZG — James Comey (@Comey) December 24, 2017

Did you notice the coffee mug? Twitter was quick to point out that it may have been strategically placed:

And that strategically placed mug 😭 omg I'm legit shocked at how good James Comey is at social media, who knew? https://t.co/wbsU7cW2F9 — Felicia 👑 (@FeliciaUdig) December 24, 2017

Is that a subpoena, Jim? — Andrew J (@TheFalsinator) December 25, 2017

What’s up with the staged pic with the mug? Is this a code for run for your life? — ElisaBalenciaga (@Balenciaga90) December 25, 2017

