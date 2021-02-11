‘People Need Private Choices And Competition’: Senior Health Fellow Argues Against Medicare For All

Dean Clancy, a senior health fellow at Americans for Prosperity, spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about an upcoming Medicare for All bill, why he thinks more Americans should have health savings accounts and more.

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal along with other congressional Democrats are preparing to “ legislation to create a universal, single-payer health care system in the United States,” according to a report.

“What Democrats campaigned on was Medicare for All, which means a government-run healthcare program, but voters didn’t really respond that well to it,” Clancy said. “President Biden ran on something called a ‘public option,’ which would be basically a new government-run health insurance company that would in effect rig the rules to drive all the private insurance companies out of the market.”

“What’s most likely to be in the coming bill is large increases in spending on existing government programs like Obamacare, Medicare and Medicaid,” he said.

Clancy also discussed the personal option, which Americans for Prosperity are working with lawmakers to make available to Americans.

“People need private choices and competition,” he said, “to bring down prices, improve quality, shorten wait times and so on.”

