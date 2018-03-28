True Pundit

People are threatening to cancel their Netflix subscriptions after former UN Ambassador Susan Rice was named to its board

Former Obama administration national security adviser Susan Rice now has a new gig as a member of Netflix’s board of directors.

Rice and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings released statements regarding her joining the video streaming company, Variety reports.

“I am thrilled to be joining the board of directors of Netflix, a cutting-edge company whose leadership, high-quality productions, and unique culture I deeply admire,” Rice said.

“We are delighted to welcome Ambassador Rice to the Netflix board,” Hastings said. “For decades, she has tackled difficult, complex global issues with intelligence, integrity and insight and we look forward to benefiting from her experience and wisdom.”

Above are a few examples of people who have spoken out on Twitter against the appointment, some of whom threatened to cancel the streaming service – READ MORE

