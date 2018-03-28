People are threatening to cancel their Netflix subscriptions after former UN Ambassador Susan Rice was named to its board

Former Obama administration national security adviser Susan Rice now has a new gig as a member of Netflix’s board of directors.

Rice and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings released statements regarding her joining the video streaming company, Variety reports.

“I am thrilled to be joining the board of directors of Netflix, a cutting-edge company whose leadership, high-quality productions, and unique culture I deeply admire,” Rice said.

“We are delighted to welcome Ambassador Rice to the Netflix board,” Hastings said. “For decades, she has tackled difficult, complex global issues with intelligence, integrity and insight and we look forward to benefiting from her experience and wisdom.”

Time to CANCEL NETFLIX FOLKS. They HIRE LIARS!!! @realDonaldTrump

Susan Rice (Benghazi LIAR) named to board. I’m out. @POTUS — ✞♕In God I Trust♕✞ (@InGodIDoTrust) March 28, 2018

Hey @netflix, first Barry & Moochel get a gig to push their socialist propaganda, now Susan ‘I hate white’ Rice is on the board?! I’m done 👋 https://t.co/hkk4MJ3oZN — Proud American Marine 🇺🇸 ▄︻̷̿┻̿═━一 (@Tejas_Marine) March 28, 2018

Bye Bye @netflix – time to cancel. Board choices (like elections) have consequences — Michael FREE ARIE Henry (@mhenrylaw1) March 28, 2018

.@netflix Susan Rice is a criminal who persecuted and spied on innocent Americans. I’ll be deleting my account and encouraging everyone I know to do the same. I’ve been a customer since 2006. #BoycottNetflix — Dale Cooper (@AgentCoopr702) March 28, 2018

Disgusting! Cancelled my subscription & SOLD the stock I owned! #BoycottNetflix — Sherry (@sherryr705) March 28, 2018

#Netflix .@netflix Just cancelled my membership. We’ve had it for years! Susan Rice is a criminal and I refuse to support a business that has a part of the Obama/Clinton Crime Cartel on the Board! #AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/RZQo8E8Vt4 — Kim Right (@Kimsparrow13) March 28, 2018

