People are fleeing New York in droves, and now the state could lose a House seat — or two

More residents left New York over the last year than did residents from any other state, new population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show.

According to early census figures, a net total of 126,355 people packed their bags and ditched the Empire State between July 2019 and July 2020, marking a 0.65% percent drop. That’s the most by any state in the nation by both number and percentage.

Following close behind New York, in terms of percentage loss, were Illinois (0.63%), Hawaii (0.61%), and West Virginia (0.58%). Meanwhile, the big population gainers over the past year were western and southern states such as Idaho, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Texas, South Carolina, and Florida.

The New York Posted noted that while the state has been losing residents since 2016, this year’s drop was significantly higher than in years past.

The Empire Center, a fiscally conservative think tank located in Albany, said if the numbers are confirmed when the census is certified next year, the 2010s will become the first decade since the 1970s during which New York experienced an overall population decline.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --