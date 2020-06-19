People already lining up for Trump’s weekend rally in Oklahoma

More than two days before the president is set to take the stage in Oklahoma for his first rally since the coronavirus lockdowns, ardent Trump supporters are already lining up to camp outside the venue.

President Trump on Saturday night is scheduled to rally with supporters at BOK Center, a venue in Tulsa which can hold around 20,000 people.

Fox News spotted at least two dozen Trump supporters outside on Thursday morning.

Supporters have been seen lining the street since Monday.

“So you are prepared to sit out here for five-six days?” a local reporter with KFOR asked a group holding up a Trump 2020 flag this week. – READ MORE

