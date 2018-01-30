Pentagon slams liberal teacher who called military members ‘lowest of our low’

The Pentagon fired back Monday at a Southern California high school teacher who was recorded apparently ranting to students that members of the military were “dumb s—s” and “not intellectual people.”

Pentagon spokeswoman Amber Smith said the remarks by Gregory Salcido, the El Rancho High teacher who’s also a Pico Rivera city councilman and former mayor, were “very uninformed.”

According to the recording from a student at the Pico Rivera school earlier this month, Salcido referred to service members as failed students who had no other option but to join up.

“Think about the people you know who are over there,” Salcido said. “Your freakin’ stupid Uncle Louie or whatever … They’re not high-level bankers. They’re not academic people … They’re the freakin’ lowest of our low.” – READ MORE

A California city councilman and high school history teacher at El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera, Calif, was caught on video disparaging the United States military and calling its members “dumbshits” who are not “high-level thinkers.”

Gregory Salcido is a current member of the Pico Rivera City Council.

Three profanity-laced videos surfaced on Facebook Friday of Salcido declaring to his students that members of the military are dumb people who joined because they were poor students and that they are the “lowest of our low” of the country.

“They’re the frickin’ lowest of our low,” Salcido can be heard saying.

Throughout the three videos, Salcido can be heard using vulgar language to describe the military as failed students with no other options but to serve. “We’ve got a bunch of dumbshits over there. Think about the people who you know who are over there — your freaking stupid uncle Louis or whatever, they’re dumbshits. They’re not, like, high-level thinkers, they’re not academic people, they’re not intellectual people, they’re the freaking lowest of our low. Not morally, I’m not saying they make bad moral decisions, they’re not talented people,” – READ MORE