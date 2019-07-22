Pentagon OKs sending 2,100 additional troops to Mexico border

The Trump administration is beefing up troop levels at the U.S.-Mexico border, with the new acting defense secretary, Richard Spencer, on Tuesday approving a Department of Homeland Security request for an additional 2,100.

The Department of Defense announced the move on Wednesday; the troops will join 4,500 others at the border.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES MAJOR CRACKDOWN ON ASYLUM SEEKERS

About 1,100 newly deployed active-duty troops will assist with logistical support and aerial surveillance at ports of entry and airports in Texas, according to reports by Politico.

And 1,000 Texas National Guard members, overseen by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, will provide supplemental help to Customs and Border Protection staff to oversee two temporary migrant holding facilities.


